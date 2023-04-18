Great Lakes Advocate
Australian Multi Class Championships were held on the Gold Coast last weekend

April 18 2023 - 1:00pm
Swimming North Coast was well represented at the Australian championships last weekend. Picture Shutterstock.
Forster swimmers performed well in the Australian Multi Class Championships, held on the Gold Coast last weekend, in what has been described as tough competition.

