Forster swimmers performed well in the Australian Multi Class Championships, held on the Gold Coast last weekend, in what has been described as tough competition.
Thirty six competitors from 11 clubs represented Swimming North Coast (SNC) in 82 events at the seven days of competition.
Just to qualify for this event is an achievement in itself, SNC publicity officer, Faye Rowles said.
"It is the pinnacle of the swimming calendar for these young swimmers."
SNC swimmers won one medal and swum in three A finals and seven B finals.
B finals were only held for 50 and 100 metre events where over 25 swimmers competed.
Most of these events sported between 100-200 competitors.
Fifteen-year-old Alstonville swimmer, Felicity Walker swum to a fifth place in the 1500 and 800 metre freestyle events, and came eighth in the 400 metre freestyle.
Coffs Harbour swimmer Millie Edwards (15) was seventh in the 200 metre butterfly, and took a fourth place in the B final of the 50 metre freestyle.
Other B results were:
Oscar Croak, Coffs Harbour, 17, 100m freestyle, 7; 50m freestyle, 10.
Joel Fleming, Forster, 16, 50m freestyle, 3.
Bailey Whitton, Macksville Marlins, 17, 100m butterfly, 5.
Leah Pickvance, Macksville Marlins 16, 50m freestyle, 7.
Sophie Scislo, Forster 13m 100m butterfly, 8.
Forster results:
Joel Fleming, 100m freestyle, 28. Sophie Scislo, 50m freestyle, 71; 50m butterfly 67; 50m backstroke, 90 and 100m freestyle, 60.Eva Keen 14, 50m freestyle, 32; 50 butterfly, 84; 100m freestyle, 38 and 50m backstroke, 66.
Eva, Sophie and Tanna Davey and Sophia Lee, competed in the girls 13-17 years 100m freestyle relay event, while Kailtlin Perry replaced Tanna Davey in the 50m event.
"These swimmers performed very well in extremely tough competition; just one day's break and into Australian open and open multi class for four days at the same pool."
