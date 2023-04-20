The MidCoast Council vibrant spaces policy has been updated to reflect and support local businesses.
At the same time the project will be known as the (draft) Footpath Activities in Town Centres Policy.
Debuted by the former Greater Taree City Council, the policy was introduced to larger centres of the merged council in 2018 as a means of making the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) more attractive and 'vibrant'.
The policy supports council's commitment to improving the local economy by encouraging the use of footpaths in town centres in order to contribute to their attractiveness and vibrancy while maintaining community access and safety, business liaison officer, Dennis Christensen reported to councillors at the April monthly ordinary meeting.
The draft policy which councillors voted in favour of placing on 25 working days public exhibition, defines 'footpath activity' to include busking, community stalls and business uses.
Often businesses or community groups seek to use the footpath for activities such as outdoor dining, displaying goods and signage. These uses are specifically encouraged in town centres to make them attractive and vibrant and to encourage economic growth and activity. Part of making town centres attractive and vibrant is also ensuring community access and safety are maintained when using the footpath' the policy says.
This policy for me is exciting as it has expanded again not just Forster, Gloucester and Taree, but villages as well ; welcome Krambach, welcome all the other small villages which can now take advantage of this wonderful policy.- Kathryn Stinson
To take advantage of the policy, and before 'using the footpath' applicants complete and lodge an online form on the council website.
"This is a very important recommendation for economic growth," David West said.
"It is important that those affected by this policy make an effort to read this policy before their suggestions," Cr West said.
"There are issues that need to be addressed but it is easier to address if the people affected put their two bob's worth in."
The ability of businesses to utilise the footpath has been very popular with businesses and well received by the public, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"However, it is really important that those who operate a business in town centres understand the compliance requirements of the policy - I know its going out in draft - and understand what is currently in place," Cr Tickle said.
"One of the critical requirements as it stands now is that there is a thoroughfare for people to make their way along the footpath
"But also it is incumbent to make sure those with a disability and those who are visually impaired have safe access to find their way along the walls, for example, the areas closest to the doors
"It is incumbent on the business community to be cognisant of what is required both in this draft policy and what comes."
Over the years this policy has grown to become bigger and stronger and has had a positive affect in those businesses in Forster and Gloucester," Katheryn Stinson said.
Originating in Taree, the policy was extended to larger centres in Forster-Tuncurry and Gloucester following the merger, she explained.
"This policy for me is exciting as it has expanded again not just Forster, Gloucester and Taree, but villages as well ; welcome Krambach, welcome all the other small villages which can now take advantage of this wonderful policy," she said.
"This cuts all the red tape, cuts the DA, it has a commonsense approach; I love it love it; love the consistency across the LGA."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
