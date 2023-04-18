Great Lakes Advocate
The Forster Bowling Club members has Sarah once again booked a spot in the NSW State singles finals

By Clive Bruce
Updated April 18 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 1:00pm
Champions, Sarah and Joan. Picture supplied.
Forster Bowling Club's success on the greens this year has continued with Sarah Boddington once again booking a spot in the NSW State singles finals after accounting for Port City's Kylie Hardy in this year's region 2 singles final played at Westport Bowling Club.

