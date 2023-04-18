Forster Bowling Club's success on the greens this year has continued with Sarah Boddington once again booking a spot in the NSW State singles finals after accounting for Port City's Kylie Hardy in this year's region 2 singles final played at Westport Bowling Club.
Joining her in the deciders for State supremacy will be club team-mate, Joan Thomas who, at the same venue, overcame a tenacious opponent in the form of Wauchope's Glenda Elford to claim the inaugural over 60s region 2 singles title.
Although playing in separate championship events, they were fitting results as Boddington and Thomas have also qualified for this year's NSW State triples and fours as team-mates.
They also have 'history' as they narrowly missed taking out the NSW State pairs back in 2018 when, playing for Tuncurry Beach Bowling Club, they were pipped at the post by a duo led by Australian, stalwart Kelsie Cottrell in the final.
Although chuffed with her win Boddington was more excited about Thomas's result.
She really deserves recognition in her own right and now that she has won an important singles title she should certainly now get it.- Sarah Boddington
"Of course, I'm happy that I will be able to defend my State singles title but I'm even happier for Joan as this will be a first for her," she said.
"She's been a very important member of our triples and fours teams and I doubt if we would have been as successful as we have been without her contributions.
"She really deserves recognition in her own right and now that she has won an important singles title she should certainly now get it."
The NSW State Championships will be played at Wisemans Park, Towradgi and Figtree Sports Bowling clubs in Wollongong from July 20 to 30 with Forster Bowling Club now being represented in four events.
This will be the 12th time Sarah Boddington has reached the finals of the NSW State singles which is believed to be a record.
She will be endeavouring to win the title for an unprecedented fourth time.
Joan Thomas also will be trying to enter the record books by being the inaugural winner of the over 60s singles title after it was included in the championships for the first time this year.
