Photo SHUTTERSTOCK

The Forster Tuncurry RSL sub-Branch will be conducting an Anzac Dawn Service at the Lone Pine Memorial Park Tuncurry commencing at 6am.

Following the Dawn Service, Club Forster will be open at 7.00am to the General Public for the ANZAC Breakfast. All current and former defence force personnel wearing medals and their immediate family members will be able to purchase subsidised Breakfast Tickets at a discounted price of $10per person.

These discounted Breakfast tickets will be available at the 242ate Bistro cash Register on the ground floor at Club Forster.

ANZAC Day Main Service

The ANZAC Day March will form up in Parks Street at 10.15am and proceed along the Eastern side of Manning Street to the Lone Pine Memorial Park Tuncurry for the Commemorative Service commencing at 11.00am.

Temporary Road closures will be in place from approximately 10.00 am to 10.45 am.

Road Closures will be Little & Parkes St, Lake & Parkes St, Parkes & Beach St, Kent St, Wharf St at Manning St, the Bridge at Manning St and Point Rd intersection, Taree St & Point Rd, Coral & Point Rd. Barriers and Marshals will be manning these points so please respect those Rural Fire Service Volunteers.

Anyone wishing to lay a wreath or Tribute at either Service please contact the sub-Branch Secretary on 0418 601 238.