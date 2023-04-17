SOUTHERN United scored six goals in two grades and came home with six competition points in the Newcastle League 2 football clash against Greta Branxton at Branxton.
This was the Ospreys debut in the competition.
First grade saw Southern United control large patches of the match, but it took some time for Lachie France to break the deadlock not long before halftime with a superb strike - which was the goal of the day.
The Ospreys added two more after the break with Beau Wynter and France again hitting the back of the net, rounding out a comprehensive 3-0 win.
Chris Kianou was players' player
Reserve grade started the match confidently and were two goals to the good by halftime with good strikes from Bailey McMahon and Ashton Drinkwater, and made the result safe in the second half when McMahon bagged himself a brace.
Final score Greta Branxton Wildcats reserve grade 0 Southern United FC reserve grade 3. Ashton Drinkwater was players' player.
Southern plays Lambton Jaffas at Boronia next Saturday, with first grade kicking off at 12.45 and first grade at 2.30.
