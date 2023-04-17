Great Lakes Advocate
Southern United make a winning start

Updated April 17 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Southern United scored wins in first and reserve grade against Greta Branxton.
SOUTHERN United scored six goals in two grades and came home with six competition points in the Newcastle League 2 football clash against Greta Branxton at Branxton.

