The 27-year-old was charged with numerous offences including possess a prohibited weapon

Updated April 17 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 12:35pm
Forster man faces court
A 27-year-old Forster man has been charged with drug, prohibited weapon and resisting police offences and will appear in Taree Local Court today, Monday April 17.

