Earth Week activities on the Mid-Coast

This Earth Week, MidCoast Council is inviting the community to join in and learn more about how they can build a brighter, greener, and more equitable future.
The world-wide event which runs until April 22, people are encouraged to choose from 52 simple actions that can make a big difference.
Each day during Earth Week there is a free webinar that anyone can join and learn about topics such as climate literacy, ending plastic pollution or why planting more trees is important.
"The effect of many people making small changes can be very powerful," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
"An important part of Earth Week is improving our understanding of how our waste impacts the environment," he said.
"Even improving our knowledge of how to sort rubbish and 'recycle right' can make a huge difference to our planet."
In addition to tuning into the Earth Week webinars, members of the community are being encouraged to book a free tour of the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre where they can see firsthand what happens to waste and get tips on how to reduce, reuse and recycle better.
"An experience at a waste centre has a much deeper impact on us than lists of what goes where," Mr Rees said.
Tours are available for individuals and groups, including families, community groups and school groups.
Anyone booking a tour between April 17 and the end of May will get a gift voucher to use in the Reviva shop (tip shop) on site.
New habits we can take up during Earth Week include picking up rubbish as you run, getting a reusable water bottle, switching to reusable bags, composting, and taking the Earth Week clean energy quiz.
You can find a full list of tips and suggestions at www.earthday.org/earth-day-tips, and links to the webinars can be found at www.earthday.org/earth-week-live-2023.
Find out more about recycling at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/recycling and book your tour of the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre by emailing education@midcoast.nsw.gov.au or phoning council on 7955 7777.
