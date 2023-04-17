Great Lakes Advocate
Mixed fortunes for Forster Tuncurry Dolphinettes

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
April 17 2023 - 6:00pm
Dolphinettes fell to Coffs Harbour Marlins, 12-17, but defeated Wauchope Thunder, 21-19. Picture Shutterstock.
Like the Dolphins men, the recently formed Dolphinettes women's team had an afternoon of mixed fortunes, losing to Coffs Harbour Marlins, 12-17, and defeating the Wauchope Thunder, 21-19, in good-spirited clashes.

Local News

