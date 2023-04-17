Mixed fortunes for Forster Tuncurry Dolphinettes

Like the Dolphins men, the recently formed Dolphinettes women's team had an afternoon of mixed fortunes, losing to Coffs Harbour Marlins, 12-17, and defeating the Wauchope Thunder, 21-19, in good-spirited clashes.
The Dolpinettes' industrious forward, Chloe Coble, appeared to aggravate a rotator cuff injury during the carnival only for Gabby Bolt to make some strong hit-ups and Chenoa Andrews to be the team's shining star with two outstanding long-distance tries.
Five-eighth, Shaylee Brunell was another to perform outstandingly.
On an afternoon in which there was little or no publicity of the rugby trials, the large crowd in attendance was most gratifying to enjoy the rugby.
Forster Dolphinettes coach, Jarrod Little, sent the best wishes of his team and himself to the Wauchope lass who required hospital attention in an accident during their game.
The region is fortunate to have two senior referees of the quality in Greg Boyer and Michael Wooster and a fine apprentice referee in Byron Yule, men who officiated through a long and demanding afternoon of men's and women's games without a punch seen to be thrown.
All in all , it was an outstanding day's rugby and full credit to the Forster Tuncurry Dolphins for an exceptionally well organised carnival by club president, Greg Harvie, and secretary, Kurt Forester, and their committee - without a punch seen to be delivered or a black eye received.
Footnote: And from the depths of grey-green Tasmanian forest after a long vacation for giving an official his opinion of his refereeing performance, the black-bearded visage of the Dolphins' former hooker, Scott Walmsley, emerged to sit on the Dolphins' reserves bench.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
