A spectacular last-minute try of speed, step and swerve by the Forster Tuncurry club fullback, Memphis McBride climaxed the Dolphins' triumph over the Wauchope Thunder in the rugby union trial at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, on Saturday.
Tall, rangy and remarkably deceptive - more like a misplaced lineout forward - after receiving the ball in his own half, McBride cruised through midfield, accelerating and then eluding Wauchope Thunder defenders, before spearing home with sheer pace for an enthralling try.
The dark days of the winter of 2022 are behind the Dolphins, the club's Depression is past, a time when as few as five players were available for selection, when the club appeared near death's door.
Now, captain-coach, Blake Polson, has 23 players to choose from and he continued to mix and match his selections throughout the afternoon, capitalising on the glorious autumn weather and Barclay Feld's splendid playing conditions and benefiting from the quality rugby of their visiting rivals, the revitalised Wauchope Thunder and Coffs Harbour Marlins.
Polson experimented in the first trial, making utility forward Kaleb Trudgett his hooker before reverting to a more traditional front row trio of Gavin Maberly-Smith, Neil Flanders and, in the absence of Mid North Coast representative prop, Aaron Booby, the long-serving stalwart, Chris Simon.
Polson's second major decision was to move last season's halfback, Liam Brady, yet another indispensable member, to become five-eighth, a successful move while the electrifying Angus Edwards sat doing penance on the pine for neglecting training
A very instructive afternoon, most beneficial. We will take a lot of confidence from those games.- Captain-coach, Blake Polson
The initial encounter against Coffs Harbour, was a willing affair, with the well-organised visitors employing wide-sweeping attacks and captalising on their lineout strength for a deserved, close- fought 17-14 success.
Later, Edwards employed his special gifts in midfield beside the Dolphins' prized centre acquisition, James Umu, both players later named the Dolphins' outstanding performers of the carnival by the former Warringah Green Rats' champion, Paul Drake, with the game's match-winner, fullback McBride, his third selection.
Nevertheless, the forwards acquitted themselves handsomely.
The scrum never moved with Maberly-Smith at tight-head and the team's lineout jumper, Ollie Wynne, conspicuously needed an alternative jumper at the front to become a major ball-winning threat.
And they had tireless support from powerful second rower, "Hau" Honema'u, and tenacious flanker, Hafoka Veatupu.
Likewise, former strong lock, Kobi Simon returned pleasingly while skipper Polson made some booming runs, being his team's opening try-scorer of the day.
As the skipper said later: "A very instructive afternoon, most beneficial.
"We will take a lot of confidence from those games."
The only significant injury the Dolphins suffered was to fine halfback, Max Wynne, who wrenched his back and missed the Thunder success.
