Rugby Union

By Phil Wilkins
April 17 2023 - 1:00pm
Captain coach, Blake Polson's 'experimental' changes resulted in victory. Picture file.
A spectacular last-minute try of speed, step and swerve by the Forster Tuncurry club fullback, Memphis McBride climaxed the Dolphins' triumph over the Wauchope Thunder in the rugby union trial at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry, on Saturday.

