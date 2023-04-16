Have your say on council's 2023-24 operational plan

The MidCoast Council 2023-24 annual operational plan, budget and fees and charges are on public exhibition for community feedback until May 19.
"This plan, and our budget, shows the community what we will be delivering next financial year," mayor Claire Pontin said.
"The plan also shows how we will measure our performance against these commitments," Cr Pontin said.
The delivery program and operational plan outlines seven areas of focus for council:
This year's operational plan outlines infrastructure, environmental and community projects to be delivered, and activities to stimulate the local economy, improve the experience of the community when interacting with council and to streamline the development assessment process.
"We look forward to delivering major road works to The Bucketts Way, Thunderbolts Way and The Lakes Way, with an upgrade of Cedar Party Creek Bridge," Cr Pontin said.
"We also have money to continue our program of additional upgrading of local roads.
"Major infrastructure improvements are also underway, such as a new reservoir and water mains at Gloucester, completion of the new water treatment plant, and expansion of the bore field at Nabiac."
Council will continue to consolidate the new draft MidCoast Local Environmental Plan and Development Control Plan, and finalise its review of the integrated water cycle management strategy.
"We will continue to look for better and more efficient ways of doing things and make the best possible use of our budget. We are constantly seeking additional NSW and Australian Government funding to bring more benefits to our region," Cr Pontin said.
"Our aim is to provide the best level of service possible within our budget."
This plan, and our budget, shows the community what we will be delivering next financial year.- Mayor, Claire Pontin
The 2023-24 budget projects council will receive income from include continuing operations of $321 million which consists of $174 million in rates and annual charges, $58 million in user charges and fees, $9 million in interest and investment revenues, $6 million in other revenues, $33 million in operating grants and contributions and $41 million received for capital works through grants and contributions.
Its operating expenditure is projected to total $307 million which includes $111 million in employee costs, $9 million in borrowing costs (interest repayments), $86 million in depreciation on community assets and $101 million in materials, contracts and other expenses.
Council will undertake a capital works program of approximately $72 million which includes $60 million on transport infrastructure assets (roads, bridges, drainage, footpaths etc).
This amount includes approximately $11 million of works under the $100 million road program council is undertaking in partnership with the State government.
Expenditure of $15 million on sewer infrastructure and $30 million on water infrastructure is also proposed for 2023-24.
Council will borrow approximately $11 million to meet its share of the 2023-24 expenditure on the $100 million road program.
At the same time, it will reduce the principal outstanding on existing borrowings by $18 million.
"We recognise that we have considerable work to do to ensure our financial sustainability and this needs to start with removing any waste or inefficiencies and determining a more appropriate level of service in some areas.
"We have funded projects for next year to help us with these important decisions."
To read the 2023-24 draft operational plan, annual budget, and proposed fees and charges, and to provide your feedback, please visit www.haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au before the public exhibition period closes on Friday, May 19.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.