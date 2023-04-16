Great Lakes Advocate
The public exhibition period closes on Friday, May 19.

Updated April 17 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 7:00am
Have your say on council's 2023-24 operational plan
The MidCoast Council 2023-24 annual operational plan, budget and fees and charges are on public exhibition for community feedback until May 19.

