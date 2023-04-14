Hurt on the job: Workers' rights and seeking compensation in the healthcare industry

Accidents, whether at work or at home can happen quickly and sometimes freak accidents are out of human control.

Getting injured on duty can put you out of work for a while depending on the type of injury that you sustain. Oftentimes workers are not clued up on their rights and how they can go about claiming compensation once they have gotten hurt at work.

To know what your rights are and your employees responsibilities, you can take a deeper read into an employee's guide to accident compensation to help you understand the process and steps needed to be taken should this happen to you.

What are employee rights regarding accidents at work?

Your employers should take reasonable steps to ensure your safety within the workplace at all times. If you have been involved in an accident you need to report it to your employer so that they can have this incident on record.

If they do not take record of this incident, you can do this on your own and give your employees a copy of the incident report. If you are unable to write out the incident report yourself you can always ask a trusted colleague to help you write down what had happened that led to your injury.

For all injuries, you should see a doctor or a medical professional that can provide you with documents of the injuries you have sustained and the severity of it as these documents will assist in your compensation claims when you file them.

All workers are protected under the same health and safety laws within the work environment even if they are not full-time/permanent employees. This means that even temporary workers can claim compensation from their place of work if they have gotten hurt on the job.

What does an accident at work mean?

Accidents at work can either be a permanent or temporary injury and this can affect your life financially.

Why do you need to report an accident that happens at work?

It is important to report any injuries that you have gotten while at work for the following reasons:

If someone gets hurt at work, highlighting these injuries can lead to employers knowing what caused the injury and how best to avoid it in the future.

Having an effective reporting system for injuries can give employees the opportunity to identify hazards and the risks that are within the work environment and give them a platform to take actions so that it doesn't happen at all or again if it already happened one time.

How do you report an injury on duty at work?

These are the following steps you need to take to report an injury at work.

You need to speak to your line manager or supervisor at and ask them to enter the incident in their accident report book.

If your line manager is not around, you can also speak to a senior employee.

Give as much detail as you possibly can when reporting the incident and have them all written down.

If there is no follow-up meeting suggested after you have given your report of the injury, suggest one so that you can see if there has been any changes made to a situation that has led to your injury.

Any serious injury such as fractures, amputations, fatal accidents and severe burns need to be reported to your state or territory work health and safety regulator.

What type of payment do you receive if you have hurt yourself?

There are different ways that you can get paid while off work with an injury. The amount of sick pay you will receive depends on the business's sick pay policy of which you are entitled to. Your employer may also decide to offer the company sick pay which would cover you for your full absence.

Another option to get compensated for your time off work is to claim for loss of earnings if you have an accident at work.

How much work injury compensation do you qualify for?

If you are successful in your claims against your work for the injury you got on the job, your settlement may vary in how much money you receive based on your case.

These can be special or general damages, special damage will compensate you for the financial losses that you have experienced caused by your injury. Whereas general damages are to compensate you for the pain and suffering that you have gone through because of your injury, this could refer to any psychological or physical injuries.

How long do you have to claim?

The time limit in Australia for an injury claim can range from six months to three years, according to the Safe Work Australia website. The specific terms for your claim will vary depending on the Australian territory you work and reside in. Legislative amendments were made to workers compensation schemes in 2020, following the Covid 19 Pandemic, to allow workers to be compensated for related claims.

Where to find information about your workers compensation scheme?

Your employer should be transparent about what your compensation scheme entails, including the performance of the schemes, insurers, service providers, and other regulated entities. If you are concerned about what your particular compensation scheme covers, make sure to discuss this with your employer or union representative.

Conclusion

Hurting yourself at work can cause a big shift in your life depending on the severity of your injury.

If you work in an environment that you feel is unsafe for your health or physical well-being then highlighting these potential injuries should be on the top of your to-do list at work.