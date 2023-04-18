Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Tuncurry mum wants to encourage local to support locals

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Smeddon has embarked on a 'one-woman' shop local campaign. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Melissa Smeddon has embarked on a 'one-woman' shop local campaign. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

Melissa Smeddon is a firm believer in community, and supporting local business operators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.