Melissa Smeddon is a firm believer in community, and supporting local business operators.
And, it is this strong commitment to shop and buy local that has driven Melissa to undertake a one-woman campaign to encourage locals to support independent businesses.
The long-time Tuncurry resident has become increasingly concerned about the future for local business operators as more are forced to shut their doors, mainly due to increased rents, the monopolisation of large corporate outlets, on-going COVID-19 effects and online shopping.
Her concern increased when she learned local outlets, Jungle Surf, Lowes and Mystic Soul, had lost their long-time contracts to sell school uniforms to an outside vendor.
The flow-on effect has extended to a local uniform-maker and embroiderer and inconvenienced parents, she said.
Large businesses are pushing locals out.- Shop local campaigner, Melissa Smeddon
The uniform shop, which now clothes students attending the three Great Lakes secondary college campuses, along with Forster and Tuncurry public schools, was opened for just two days, 3-4 hours at one site - Forster high school.
"I tried to get an appointment for my daughter and couldn't get in until May," Ms Smeddon said.
"Large businesses are pushing locals out," she said.
The 42-year-old mum of two girls (12 and 15-years), moved from Tamworth more than 30 years to give her daughters a better life.
But, is concerned her children may be forced to relocate to another area in search of work in the future.
To curb the growing trend, Ms Smeddon has printed and purchased 250 'support our local businesses' stickers for distribution across the business and retail community.
Jungle Surf co-owner, Ross Lindsay explained the school had not done the wrong thing, or anything devious.
"Our contract was up for renewal and the school decided to go with a new contractor, out of town," he said.
"This happens all the time.
"It's just a shame they are not using local people."
However, the contract loss has resulted in either a reduction in staff or staff hours.
"It was a lot of work for us to do, but it helped employ people we are no longer employing."
And, local working parents no longer have the convenience of being able to purchase school uniforms seven-days-a-week from three outlets.
Despite struggling with on-going health issues, Ms Smeddon's strong belief in supporting the community has extended to many older residents, shopping or distributing food to those who cannot leave their homes.
"I don't think we can completely fix this, but we can help support locals."
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
