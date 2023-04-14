Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Defending champions Cory Hill and Jemma Smith return to Forster for ocean ski racing events

April 14 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
World champion Jemma Smith returns to Forster-Tuncurry on April 22-23 to defend her Forster Ocean Classic crown.
World champion Jemma Smith returns to Forster-Tuncurry on April 22-23 to defend her Forster Ocean Classic crown.

A FIRST class field will head to Forster-Tuncurry on April 22-23 for the two Shaw and Partners Australian Ocean Ski Racing Series events.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.