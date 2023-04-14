A FIRST class field will head to Forster-Tuncurry on April 22-23 for the two Shaw and Partners Australian Ocean Ski Racing Series events.
Racing starts on Saturday, April 22 with the Nine Mile, a 13km course from Black Head to Forster Main.
On Sunday the the main event, the 20 km enduro, the Forster Ocean Classic is planned to start at 1pm from Elizabeth Beach, with paddlers heading to Forster Main.
Last year's dominant force, the Gold Coast's Cory Hill, who won both the Nine Mile and Ocean Classic, and the Central Coast's paddling supremo, Jemma Smith, who took out the Ocean Classic return.
Since her last appearance in Forster, Smith has made her name on the world stage, winning the 2022 ICF Ocean Ski Racing World Championship in Portugal last September and backing it up with a series of victories at WA Race Week last November against a world-class field.
"I'm super happy to be returning to Forster-Tuncurry. It's such a beautiful part of the Australian coastline and I have some special memories there from childhood holidays in the region," 24-year-old Smith said.
"Last year's Ocean Classic victory laid the foundation for a great year for me. The world title win in Portugal was obviously the highlight of my paddling career.
"I've had a good start for the year. A second place in the open ski at nationals and at the Australian Kayaking Champs I was second in the K1 1000m, so I'm hyped for Forster and ready to race hard."
Other names in the women's field include Thirroul's fierce competitor Hannah Minogue; Newport's young gun, Sascha Taurins; and ironwoman gun, Emily Doyle, who originally hails from Manly but races for Northcliffe on the Gold Coast.
In the men's field, defending Forster champion, Cory Hill, knows all too well the standard of competition he'll encounter. Tasmania's Tom Norton, who won both races in the inaugural Forster event in 2021, is training hard in readiness for Hawaii's Molokai Enduro in May and will be a force.
"Looking forward to getting back to Forster-Tuncurry," new dad, Norton said. "Forster is perfect prep for the Molokai Challenge, which is just five weeks away.
"I've been competing on my spec ski of late at the surf-lifesaving championships, but am back on my ocean craft now and powering up for Forster. I'm ready to race."
The young Morris brothers - Zach and Mitch - who moved from Newport to the all-powerful Northcliffe club last year, are relishing their life and training conditions on the Gold Coast, and are keen to take victory against the established big names of ocean paddling. Also pushing for a podium presence, will be Newport's Luke Morrison and Manly's Oscar Jones.
"The Shaw and Partners Forster Race Weekend is the year's first really big hit-out," defending champion Cory Hill said.
"We're through the ski sprints of surf-lifesaving, and Sunday's 20km Barrington Coast race is particularly gruelling. It's a good indicator of your fitness and strength leading into the big races that are ahead of us.
"Last year I was stoked to have won both Forster races. It let me know what I was doing in the off-season was sufficient, and I was able to have a good back end of the season based on my Forster performance. Let's hope this weekend works out as well for me."
There's lots of other names to watch from the training ranks, ironman legend Guy Leech and Master-chef star, Hayden Quinn, who loves paddling to add to his surfing and cooking skills. From the Olympic ranks comes pentathlete Colin Hamilton; Atlanta Olympian and surf ski champ 51-year-old Jimmy Walker from North Bondi; and veteran husband and wife squad - Olympic rower Julia Bell and canoe slalom's Rob Bell.
Not to be outdone is the over-70 brigade, led "Paddlepop" Gillett as he is affectionately known, from Frenchs Forest in Sydney.
"WE'RE excited to return to Forster. If you are a Barrington Coast local and are an experienced paddler, you're welcome to enter," event director, Dean Gardiner said.
"Nine Mile is a great hit-out, while the Ocean Classic can be gruelling. But once you cross that finish line, there's a great sense of achievement that all that training has paid rewards, even for old blokes like me."
Gardiner is 58 and still paddles on a daily basis.
For entries and further details go to https://oceanpaddler.com/events/
IN the inaugural Barrington Coast in 2021, the Gold Coast's Tom Norton won both races, with Cory Hill and Michael Booth also making the podium. In the women's field, Georgia Laird took gold in the Nine Mile and the Central Coast's Jemma Smith won the 20km Forster Ocean Classic.
In 2022, the spoils went to a dominant Cory Hill in both the Nine Mile and Forster Ocean Classic, with Smith winning the Nine Mile and Danielle McKenzie the Ocean Classic.
