Ocean ski racing returns to Forster-Tuncurry

April 14 2023 - 12:00pm
Cory Hill won the Forster Ocean Classic double last year.

OCEAN ski racing returns to the Forster-Tuncurry area on April 22-23 with Shaw and Partners Forster Race Weekend.

