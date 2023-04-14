OCEAN ski racing returns to the Forster-Tuncurry area on April 22-23 with Shaw and Partners Forster Race Weekend.
Two big paddling races on the agenda - the Nine Mile and the Forster Ocean Classic - and a bumper field headed by Australia's paddling elite.
In its third year, Forster's two-day paddle fest will see more than 200 competitors contest round two of the national Shaw and Partners Australian Ocean Racing Series.
While some will be Olympians and the leading names of the kayaking and surf lifesaving ranks, ironmen of the past and even Master-chefs, most will be men and women aged as young as 15 through to 70 plus.
A have a few things in common - a love of paddling, of training hard and the thrill of competition. They'll race on ocean skis, paddleboards, canoes and SUPS to tackle the seas off Forster in two challenging battles, vying for their slice of the sizeable $25,000 prize pool.
Racing starts on Saturday, April 22, around 1pm with the Nine Mile, a 13km course from Black Head to Forster Main.
The competitors back up Sunday for the big one in the open ocean - the 20km enduro, the Forster Ocean Classic. With a planned start at 1pm, the field leaves Elizabeth Beach in a 12km journey up the coast to round Cape Hawke, before entering calmer waters for the final 8km paddle to the Forster Main finish.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.