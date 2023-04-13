Police ask for assistance to find Gordon Davis

Lake Macquarie Police is asking for public assistance to help local Gordon Davis, who is known to frequent the Forster Tuncurry area.
Davis is wanted on a warrant, issued at Belmont Local Court for domestic violence offences.
He also is known to frequent the Gateshead, Windale and Hamilton South regions.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or details can also be provided confidentially via the Crime Stoppers online reporting page at https://www1.police.nsw.gov.au/
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.