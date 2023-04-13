Great Lakes Advocate
Davis is wanted for domestic violence offences

Updated April 13 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:38pm
Police ask for assistance to find Gordon Davis
Lake Macquarie Police is asking for public assistance to help local Gordon Davis, who is known to frequent the Forster Tuncurry area.

