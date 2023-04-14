One of the largest celebrations of young people kicks off later this month with a host of free events across the Mid-Coast region.
National Youth Week, which this year has the theme of Connect, Participate, Celebrate, begins next Thursday, April 20.
MidCoast Council, with the support of the NSW Government, is working with community partners to deliver a jam-packed program of great events.
"These events are especially for young people aged 12-24," MidCoast Council library and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
"I really encourage young people and their families to take advantage of the great, free events on offer," Mr Mills said.
"You can learn something new, have fun, and make new friends."
Free events include:
Bookings are essential for most events, so reserve your place and find out more about Youth Week at https://www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Get-involved/Things-to-do/Whats-on/Youth-Week-2023
"Nominations for the MidCoast Youth Awards also open during Youth Week on 20 April," Mr Mills said.
"If you know a young person who is doing awesome things in the community, nominate them for a MidCoast Youth Award.
"Receiving a MidCoast Youth Award can lead on to future opportunities and is a great way to recognise individual effort."
Categories include leadership, community service, wellbeing and resilience, sports, arts, and entrepreneur.
Nominations close Sunday, June 25.
In the lead up to Youth Week, the Youth Photography exhibition is happening again, with submissions closing on this Sunday, April 16.
The photos will be exhibited at the Manning Art Gallery from April 20 until May 13.
