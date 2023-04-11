A man will appear at Forster Local Court in late May after allegedly crashing into the front yard of a Coomba Park house last Thursday night, April 6.
The incident was one of 76 accidents which occurred in the State's north during the Easter long weekend.
Manning Great Lakes Highway Patrol officers attended the scene in Kirribilli Road just before midnight and breath tested the 42-year-old man, who allegedly produced a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Forster Police Station where he allegedly returned a breath analysis of 0.255 before being issued with a court attendance notice for high range PCA.
Seven people lost their lives on our roads during the State-wide Easter long weekend traffic operation.
Operation Easter 2023 began at 12.01am on Thursday, April 6 and finished at 11.59pm yesterday morning, Monday, April 10 with double demerit point in place throughout.
The operation targeted the major factors contributing to road trauma: excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, non-wearing of seatbelts and helmets, and mobile phone use.
Seven people died during the course of the operation, including a pedestrian at South Tamworth overnight.
Just before 11.30pm last night emergency services were called to Woodward Avenue, following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a car.
The 31-year-old man was taken to Tamworth Hospital in a critical condition, where he later died.
The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was not injured and was taken to Tamworth Hospital for mandatory testing.
A crime scene was established, and inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the crash. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
During the operation, police issued a 14,564 traffic infringement notices for speeding, a further 326 people were charged for drink driving offences, and 311 people were issued infringements for mobile phone usage.
In the northern region 1400 speeding infringements were issued, 38,144 drivers were breath tested resulting in 105 PCAs, there were 76 accidents, including the one in Coomba Park and one fatality.
Commander of Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, said the message doesn't appear to be resonating with our road users.
"It seems as though people just continue to drive recklessly on our roads under the false impression that they are safe from any road trauma," she said.
"Even though the operation has come to an end, our message has not changed. To keep yourselves and the rest of the community safe, drivers must continue to abide by the road rules and take breaks when tired.
"Anytime someone gets behind the wheel of a motor vehicle or hops on a motorcycle, they need to accept responsibility to do everything they can to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe.
"Police can only do so much, which means we really need those road users to take that message and that responsibility seriously."
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.