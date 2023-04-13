Great Lakes Advocate
Northern NSW Women's Premier League football season continues on Sunday

By Mick McDonald
April 13 2023 - 1:00pm
Mid Coast captain-coach Emma Stanbury will be in the run-on side for Sunday's Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash against Maitland at Maitland.
MID Coast head to Maitland fresh from a last start win when the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football season continues on Sunday.

