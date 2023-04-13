MID Coast head to Maitland fresh from a last start win when the Northern NSW Women's Premier League football season continues on Sunday.
The Middies opened their account for 2023 with an 8-1 result over the last placed Warners Bay at Taree a fortnight ago.
Mid Coast was scheduled to face Maitland on Good Friday in a quarter final of the inaugural Northern NSW Women's Cup.
However, the game was postponed due to wet weather. No announcement has been made on when it will be played.
While happy to get the win against Warners Bay, Mid Coast captain-coach, Emma Stanbury said her side would have to improve against the highly rated Maitland side.
Stanbury has started recent games from the bench, but confirmed she will be in the run-on side this Sunday.
Mid Coast now sits in sixth place on the competition ladder.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.