Jorja Connors, Charli Brookes and Emily Cougle play in the Northern Conference representative trials at Coffs Harbour this weekend

By Mick McDonald
April 13 2023 - 12:00pm
Picture Forster Tuncurry Junior Rugby League Football Club Facebook page.
THREE Forster-Tuncurry players have been named in the North Coast Bulldogs women's rugby league squad to play in Northern Conference representative trials at Coffs Harbour this weekend.

Mick McDonald

