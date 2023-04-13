THREE Forster-Tuncurry players have been named in the North Coast Bulldogs women's rugby league squad to play in Northern Conference representative trials at Coffs Harbour this weekend.
They are Jorja Connors, Charli Brookes and Emily Cougle.
The Northern Conference will include under 17 girls playing for the Lisa Fioala Cup and the women's sides.
North Coast takes in Groups Two and Three.
They'll play Northern Rivers Titans, Northern Tigers, Newcastle/Maitland Knights and Central Coast Roosters.
Teams will have two games each day.
Matches will be played at Coffs Harbour's Leisure Park on Stadium Drive.
The North Coast squad was chosen following trials held at Wauchope last month.
The North Coast squad is Jordan Guest, Jada-Lee Brunton, Emma Williams, Heather Orme, Claudia Todd, Kayarnie Blair, Emily Wright, Imogene Carriage, Greta Smith, Nakita Binge, Heather Duncan, Erin Gunton, Natalya Franklin, Emily Cougle, Tina McRae, Annika Franklin, Zoie Shreiweis, Jorja Connors, Sara English, Charli Brookes, Danielle Buttsworth, Teneale Moore.
In further news four under 13s junior Hawks, Mali Fernando, Khan Penney, Logan Bolt and Jae Murray, represented Biripi Sharks in the East Coast Trial Association junior knockout at Kempsey.
The Sharks made the grand final and narrowly went down to the Dunghatti Youngbloods 26-18.
The Group Three Junior League gala day will be held at Taree Recreation Ground on Saturday, September 22.
This will be for the under 10 to 16 age divisions.
Girl's tackle and league tag gala will be at Old Bar on Sunday, April 23.
A mini league gala for the under six to nine divisions will be at Stuart Park, Port Macquarie on Sunday, April 23.
The season-proper is underway from April 29.
The Group Three Rugby League season will kick-off the weekend of April 29 and 30.
Forster-Tuncurry Hawks will meet Wingham in the opening game at at Wingham on Sunday, April 30.
The Hawks first home game will be against Port Macquarie Sharks on Sunday, May 7.
It has been confirmed that Lake Cathie has withdrawn from the under 18s.
This will bring the number of teams back to eight, allowing the junior grade to play in sync with the remainder of the competition.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.