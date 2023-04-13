PLAYERS from Forster-Tuncurry and Hallidays Point will be among those contesting the area's first major pickleball tournament at the newly refurbished Wrigley Park courts in Taree on May 20-21.
More than 150 competitors will contest the Barrington Coast Regional tournament which will attract players from across NSW.
"Pickleball is now Australia's fastest growing sport with more than 500 clubs established across the country," Hallidays Point Pickleball Club president, Sheila Capperauld said.
"Our own club has grown a whopping 500 per cent in three years and we continue to offer inclusive programs for players aged 12 to 85," she said.
The tournament is a major coup for Taree, having been chosen from many other locations by the NSW Pickleball Association.
"We're thrilled to be hosting this event which will offer locals and visitors an opportunity to show off our talent, our local region and our sport,'' Ms Capperauld said.
Pickleball is a hybrid racquet/net sport which combines tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played on a quarter sized tennis court and a large, aerated ball is used which changes the "travel" and requires skill to perfect ball placement.
There are now more than 5000 players across Australia and Tennis Australia is introducing it to its clubs to build participation and maintain court use across the year.
It's officially the world's fastest growing sport and is set to eventually break into the Olympic and Paralympic domains.
"We look forward to bringing more people into our sport," Ms Capperauld said.
