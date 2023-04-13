Great Lakes Advocate
Wrigley Park courts in Taree will host a major pickleball tournament on May 20-21.

April 13 2023 - 10:00am
Wazza Riley from Tuncurry playing in the Barrington Coast Pickleball Challenge at the Wrigley Park complex in Taree.
PLAYERS from Forster-Tuncurry and Hallidays Point will be among those contesting the area's first major pickleball tournament at the newly refurbished Wrigley Park courts in Taree on May 20-21.

Local News

