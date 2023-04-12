Great Lakes Advocate
Tommy Elder continues to recover after breaking his leg in a trial game

By Mick McDonald
April 12 2023 - 6:00pm
Ethan Perry is a doubtful starter for Southern United after injuring his ankle in the Viking Challenge last month.
SOUTHERN United has injury problems going into the opening round of the Newcastle League 2 football season on Saturday against Greta-Branxton at Miller Park in Branxton.

