SOUTHERN United has injury problems going into the opening round of the Newcastle League 2 football season on Saturday against Greta-Branxton at Miller Park in Branxton.
Three trial games as well as the Viking Challenge at Tuncurry have taken a toll on the squad.
"Tommy Elder is still on the recovery trail after be broke his leg in our first trial match back in February,'' coach, Jonathon Newman said.
"The Viking Challenge saw Jake Camilleri re-injure his hamstring, which saw him miss significant amounts of football last season." he said.
"We'll see how he trains this week.
"It also cost us Ethan Perry, who had a significant ankle injury at that tournament and remains a doubtful starter this season.''
Newman said key defender, Graeme Pearson also was unavailable for this weekend's match.
"Reece Hunt has recently become a father and won't feature at this stage,'' he said.
"From last year's (Coastal Premier League) grand final squad we've also lost Reyne Black, Blair Smith and Jarrod Naylor.''
However, he said Saturday would be historic for football in the Great Lakes.
"As far as I'm aware It's the first competitive senior match for a club from Forster-Tuncurry in a Newcastle competition,'' he said.
A total of 10 clubs will contest the competition.
Southern United successfully applied to join the league when the Coastal Premier League (CPL) collapsed last November.
Despite the injury problems Newman described the pre-season as "pretty good".
"We had three trial matches against strong opponents, although we were fielding new line ups each time because of player availability,'' he said.
"With changes being made to how we want to play this year it has been hard to get the consistency I'd like.''
Newman said he had seen some footage of Greta-Branxton.
"The players all have good technical ability and there's a physical element to their play that will be different to some of the (CPL) teams we played last season,'' he said.
"They were semi-finalists last season in this league so I'm expecting a very tough first-up encounter.''
As was the case last year the Ospreys will field a young reserve grade side.
"Last year we got better as the season went on,'' Newman said.
"There's genuine talent in the squad and certainly a number of players will push hard for first grade inclusion, which is great.
"We are carrying a bigger squad this season, so we should avoid the issues we had early last year.''
Southern United's first home game will be against Lambton Jaffas at Boronia on Saturday, April 22.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
