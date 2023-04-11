According to outgoing Taree Eisteddfod instrument section co-ordinator, Tanya Brown, the appointment of her replacement, Andrew Single, couldn't have been better.
The two will work together on this year's production as Andrew transitions into the role Tanya has occupied for the past seven years.
A big supporter of the development of young musicians, Andrew brings to the role vast experience as a guitarist, songwriter and music industry professional.
Additionally, Andrew also has worked in the disability sector, further solidifying his credentials due to the expanding presence of the Starburst section of the program, catering as it does for performers coping with impairments.
"He's the perfect person to take on the job being that the instrumental (section) is all about guitars and all sorts of instruments, all different genres, but also we umbrella the Starburst syllabus, which is about inclusion and showcasing different abilities," Tanya said.
Adjudicator for this year's instrumental section will be Jason Noble.
A home-grown Taree talent, Jason previously played in the local eisteddfod before embarking on a musical career that has taken him around the world.
Members of the public can come and see any of our sessions, it's just a $9 fee at the door, but anyone can come along at any session and be entertained.- Outgoing instrumental section coordinator, Tanya Brown
Based in Sydney, Jason is a full time performer and educator.
He regularly tours the world as a member of the group Ensemble Offspring; a group championing new music and only playing the music of living composers.
"He's a fantastic musician, great educator, and he did this for us about five years ago and it's really nice to have him back in the adjudicator's seat again," Tanya said.
The instrumental section includes schools, rock bands, concert bands, orchestras, primary school ensembles, and entertainer section, which is performers who sing and accompany themselves on an instrument.
The instrumental section of this year's eisteddfod goes from May 22-27.
The eisteddfod begins on April 19 with the vocal section at Manning Entertainment Centre.
