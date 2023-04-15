Supercars has just launched the Gen3 cars, the protagonists being the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro,
Then the news hit - the Camaro will disappear in its present configuration in February 2024 but will reappear in a yet to be determined layout (possibly electric).
So that leaves Supercars with a real conundrum. They want the Ford Vs GM battle to continue. But how will that look? Is there a replacement for the Camaro?
I thought I'd look in brief at the iconic Camaro through its history:
The Chevrolet Camaro was built as a mid-size American automobile manufactured by Chevrolet. Classified as a pony car It went on sale for the first time on September 29, 1966, for the 1967 model year and was designed to compete with Ford's highly successful Mustang.
There have been six generations of the Camaro.
It was produced for the Generation one version between1967 and1969 model years on a new rear-wheel drive GM F-body platform as a two-door 2+2 in coupé and convertible models.
The base engine was 230 cu in (3.8 L) inline-6, with a 250 cu in (4.1 L) six or 302 cu in (4.9 L), 307 cu in (5.0 L), 327 cu in (5.4 L), 350 cu in (5.7 L), and 396 cu in (6.5 L) V8s as options.
On May 16, 2015, Chevrolet introduced the sixth generation Camaro at Belle Isle Park in Detroit. This coincided with the vehicle's upcoming 50th birthday.
Prior to Supercars, Aussie racer Bob Jane ran a successful Camaro in the late 60's and early 70's. Bob Jane's race car was an original COPO 9560 aluminium ZL-1 427 cu in (only 69 made), making over 600hp (447Kw)
Bob competed in the Australian Touring Car Championship in this car, winning the championship in 1971 and 72.
So what now? Will the Camaro be a one year special in Supercars or is there a future?
