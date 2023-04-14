Great Lakes Advocate
Wingham's annual Busker Muster returns bigger and better

April 15 2023 - 7:00am
Paul Stanley performing at the 2019 Wingham Busker Muster. Photo Scott Calvin.
The streets of Wingham are set to chime as the third annual Busker Muster returns, bringing music and entertainment for all.

Local News

