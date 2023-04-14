The streets of Wingham are set to chime as the third annual Busker Muster returns, bringing music and entertainment for all.
The event will be taking place on on Saturday, April 22 between 10am and 1pm with around 30 buskers performing in front of shops in Isabella and Bent streets.
Created as an initiative of the Wingham Chamber of Commerce, the event is staged to encourage more people to engage with the local shopping precinct.
As well as traditional buskers, residents and visitors will be entertained by choirs, circus acts, dancing groups along with some surprises yet to be revealed.
According to organiser, Bill Beach, the event helps bring out a strong sense of community, with music providing the catalyst to bring people together.
"It's the buzz it brings to town," Bill said.
"For the past two of them there's been a real sense of fun and you get the feeling that people meet other people downtown that they haven't spoken to for a while as they wander around and vote for their favourite busker," he said.
"It just brings a nice feel to the town, and that's something that all of us here work towards, to bring people together."
One other thing the Busker Muster does is help aspiring musicians take their first tentative steps towards playing in front of the public.
Audiences can vote for their favourite busker and this year the prize money has increased to $500, $300 and $100 for first, second and third respectively, with a newly introduced prize of $100 for the most popular under 15 year-old junior busker.
Not only that, but the most popular busker will receive a spot at the 2023 Wingham Music Festival in October.
So come along, listen to some amazing performers, and vote for your favourite busker, while exploring the many and varied stores in our retail area.
Or stop for a coffee at one of the town's popular cafes.
All buskers need to register prior to the event, and will be allocated their position to play on the day.
You can register via email at admin@winghamchamber.com.au or call Bill on 0415 202 020 for more information. More buskers are welcome to apply.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
