Motorists travelling south on the M1 Pacific Motorway are experiencing significant delays due to holiday traffic, as well as an earlier car crash and an earlier car breakdown at Cowan.
One of three southbound lanes of the motorway was closed just past the Pacific Highway overpass.
All lanes are now open but southbound traffic is heavy back across the Hawkesbury River Bridge.
There is also heavy holiday traffic on other major roads including:
The Pacific Highway southbound at Tomago, and the New England Highway from Hexham to Tarro.
The Great Western Highway eastbound from Little Hartley to Katoomba.
The Hume Motorway northbound from Pheasants Nest to Menangle Park.
On the South Coast, northbound traffic is easing on the Princes Highway through Ulladulla, Milton, Wandandian and Nowra.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and allow plenty of time.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
Motorists are urged to keep to the speed limits as double demerit points are still in force.
