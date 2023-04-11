For all artisans of ale, masters of lager, or specialists or stout, it's time to get brewing because entry into the annual Stroud show's home brew competition closes soon.
The competition has been running for almost 10 years, challenging enthusiasts to create the perfect drop in exchange for cash prizes and bragging rights amongst the local who's who of home brew.
Entries must be received by 7pm, Wednesday, April 19 at the showground secretary's office or can be dropped off at Noble Barons homebrew stores located at Lambton, Taylors Beach, or Weston during business hours.
Judging the event will be Phil Taylor and Brett Cooper from Limestone Permaculture, and Stu Farrelly from Noble Barons, who will be sponsoring the event, donating $200 worth of gift vouchers for the winner and placegetters, along with $50 cash for the winner.
The winner will also have their name added to the perpetual trophy for some priceless prestige.
According to brew steward, Kath Massey, the event usually draws up to 30 entrants spread over different categories, providing something for every palette, with darks becoming popular.
Judging will take place on the Thursday evening before the show, but unfortunately, this will not be open to the general public.
Those interested are invited to check out the home brew competition stand inside the pavilion during the show, which is to be held from Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 at Stroud Showground, Cowper Street, Stroud.
