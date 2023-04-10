Marine flare collection in April

MidCoast boaties can dispose of expired marine flares at Tea Gardens later this week.
Flares contain hazardous materials that must be disposed of correctly.
They cannot be placed in any waste bin.
Transport for NSW provides a safe, free and convenient disposal program for expired flares, and will be available at Tea Gardens boat ramp, Marine Drive, Tea Gardens - opposite Tea Gardens Swimming Pool - on Wednesday, April 12 from 7:30am-10am
Marine flares are used in boating emergencies as a signal for help, and to assist with establishing a vessel's location.
Most have an expiry date of three years from manufacture and need to be replaced.
Penalties apply if flares are not replaced within their expiry period. It is also an offence to set off flares except in the case of an emergency
"Flares must not be placed in any waste bin," MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees said.
"They are highly flammable and can cause injury, fire and damage to property," he said.
"Flares are also hazardous for the environment if they end up in our landfill.
Flares must not be placed in any waste bin.- MidCoast Council waste services manager, David Rees
"That's why it's important to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of them correctly."
For more information and to view collection locations, visit https://www.nsw.gov.au/driving-boating-and-transport/waterways-safety-and-rules/lifejackets-and-safety-equipment/flare-disposal#toc-expired-marine-flares-collection-sites
If you are looking to dispose of Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacons (EPIRBs) visit www.beacons.amsa.gov.au
In addition to these special flare collection dates, MidCoast Waste Management Centres offer free disposal of expired fire extinguishers.
They can also accept other types of problematic waste, such as batteries, light globes, chemicals and e-waste which cannot be disposed of through household bins.
To find out more about disposal of problem waste visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or www.epa.nsw.gov.au
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.