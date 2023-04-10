An ocean swimmer from Adamstown took a clean sweep in the 1.5 kilometre Pacific Palms Real Estate Rock to Rock Ocean Swim, Elizabeth Beach
Toby Beker was the first male to finish in 19.14 and he was first in the 14 to 18 years category.
His winning margin was only four seconds ahead of Jasmine Alexiou, South Maroubra, who was the first female, while 12 seconds behind was Lani Waller.
Both Jasmine and Lani also were competitors in the 14-18 years section.
The two oldest competitors were Newcastle residents, Paul Trevellian and brother John.
Pacific Palms Surf Life Saving Club president, Jerrad Allen referred to them as Paul being a '1946 model' with John a '1950 model'.
The Trevellian family has owned property at nearby Blueys Beach for 60 years and the brothers are experienced in swimming in local conditions.
The 600m Mini Rock Swim was taken out by Xavier Coates in a time of 7.39 in another tight finish with Hamish Taylor second, in 7.42s followed by Toby Becker third 7,48.
Jasmine Alexiou fourth and first female in 7.50s.
All first four place getters were entrants in the 14-18 years division.
A long-standing event on the ocean swim calendar, this year's event attracted 152 entrants in the 1.5 kilometre swim and 98 in the 600 metre mini swim.
The Rock to Rock Ocean Swim was held on 2023 Easter weekend in the protected waters of Elizabeth Beach.
Elizabeth Beach is a rarity in that its north facing aspect offers protection from the predominant south easterly ocean weather.
With its Pacific Island lagoon-like conditions, the location was perfect for those new to open water swimming as well as those more experienced.
Conducted by the Pacific Palms SLSC, president, Jerrad Allen, said water and weather conditions were ideal, but there was an issue which the club had not encountered before.
An approaching mullet run bait ball needed constant monitoring as, if it had arrived just prior to or during the scheduled races, the events would have had to be postponed or abandoned due to the possibility of large predator fish feeding on it.
He thanked the fishing public and the professional fishos for assisting, watching the progress of the bait ball which fortunately did not arrive until 2.30pm by which time both races had concluded.
Mr Allen said his club also was indebted to the McMasters Beach SLSC, near Gosford, for covering the beach patrols as the members of his small club were committed to participating in the ocean swims, administration or provision of water safety.
As with the recent Club2Club Ocean Swim at Forster, the Pacific Palms Real Estate Rock to Rock Ocean Swim is registered with oceanswims.com which is the guardian of ocean swimming in the south-west pacific, supporting more than 60,000 ocean and open water swimmers.
