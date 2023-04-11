Following three delays due to COVID-19 and bad weather, the Samuel Brett Nelson Kickstart Charity or Kickstart for Sam charity golf day finally kicked off.
Held on Friday, March 31 at Forster, the day-long event raised $11,600 for local children and teens who are struggling with life and opportunities.
The charity provides for disadvantaged kids in the community by giving them access to activities so they can learn new skills, belong to a team and develop self confidence through swimming lessons, music lessons and martial arts programs that have a special focus on autistic children and building confidence, co-organiser, Nikki Nelson said.
The registered charity was founded after 10-year-old Sam Nelson died from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an undiagnosed heart condition.
Sam was known for his kind-hearted nature and his willingness to help those in need.
Kickstart for Sam was established to honour his memory by using his most loved past-times to make a difference in the lives of children in the area.
The Kickstart for Sam Charity Golf Day was attended by many members of the community, who hit the greens to show their generosity and support.
The day was filled with fun, laughter and even tree climbing to recover a ball.
Speaking about the success of the event, organisers said: We are thrilled with the turnout and the support from the community.
"The funds raised will go a long way in supporting less fortunate children and providing them with access to activities that have a lasting impact in their lives."
Major sponsor, Col Osborne who delivers a autistic skills development program, said he was inspired by how so many people have turned a tragedy into a huge positive for the community.
"With the Samuel Brett Nelson Kickstart Charity's support this program has helped over 260 kids/teens." Mr Osborne said.
"Bullying for these kids is a major issue," he said.
"By improving their movement skills and their belief in their own ability we can help build self confidence and an enjoyment of physical and social activities."
The Kickstart for Sam Charity Golf Day was the first event for 2023 with more to follow to raise much needed funds and awareness for its cause.
The charity aims to continue making a positive impact in the lives of children in the community and have contributed to the following programs this year.
Confidence kids and martial arts training, including the autistic program and personal sessions, $730 Supporting approximately 50 sessions for one month and guitar lessons for one term at Forster Public School for 10 children, $3168
For more information on the charity and its cause, visit www.kickstartforsam.com.au
