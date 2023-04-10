Councillors meet this Wednesday

Following the introduction of reforms 12 months ago by the Office of Local Government, MidCoast Council staff have continued to successfully rehome suitable companion animals.
This has been made possible through a successful partnership with local and interstate rehoming organisations and local volunteers to place animals suitable for rehoming in the care of the community and industry partners.
Councillors attending this month's ordinary meeting will receive an update on changes to the Companion Animals Act.
The April monthly meeting will be held this Wednesday, April 12 from 2pm at council chambers, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree South.
Also on the agenda for debate is alterations and additions to a residence in Tallwoods Village, an update on the Forster Civic Precinct, while Peter Epov has put forward three questions with notice to general manager, Adrian Panuccio.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
