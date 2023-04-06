Great Lakes Advocate
Independent candidate for Myall Lakes Jason Bendall secured more than 18 per cent of formal vote

By Rick Kernick
Updated April 6 2023 - 6:04pm, first published 6:00pm
Jason Bendall finished second to Nationals candidate, Tanya Thompson in the recent NSW State election. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
A surprise outcome from the recent State election was the strong performance of independent candidate for Myall Lakes, Jason Bendall.

