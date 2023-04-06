Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Forster Tuncurry unit under took eight rescues during March

April 7 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine Rescue NSW crews kept busy in March
Marine Rescue NSW crews kept busy in March

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the State's 46 units completed 425 rescue missions in March, returning 920 boaters to shore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.