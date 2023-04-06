Marine Rescue NSW crews kept busy in March

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the State's 46 units completed 425 rescue missions in March, returning 920 boaters to shore.
Eight of those rescues were undertaken by the Forster Tuncurry unit.
The number of rescue missions in March across the State was down slightly from 478 in February.
Disabled vessels accounted for 300 of the rescue missions with 37 per cent caused by engine failure.
Marine Rescue NSW acting deputy commissioner, Darren Schott said many of these incidents were preventable.
"It's vitally important that boaters keep their vessel properly serviced and always carry enough fuel for their journey," he said.
There was a 16 per cent increase in the number of boaters logging on with Marine Rescue NSW.
"It's wonderful to see that boaters are using Marine Rescue's log on and log off service with 7677 logging on last month compared to 6635 in February," Mr Schott said.
Boaters can log on and log off via VHF channel 16 or by using the free Marine Rescue NSW app.
The acting deputy commissioner said Marine Rescue NSW answered 23,873 radio calls in March.
"Radio calls were up by just over 2,300 in March compared to February.
"Volunteers at the Marine Rescue Sydney State communications centre managed the majority of those calls and do an excellent job in helping keep boaters safe on NSW waterways."
The radio calls included seven mayday calls where lives were in imminent danger and 12 pan pans, when boaters were in an urgent but not life-threatening situation.
Lake Macquarie was for the third consecutive month this year the busiest unit in the State with 65 rescue missions while Botany Port Hacking conducted 31 and Port Stephens 30.
"With the Easter long weekend here and the boating season running until Anzac Day we are urging boaters to make sure they prepare for their voyage and monitor conditions to avoid getting into trouble on the water.
"Our volunteers are ready to assist 24/7 and I commend them for their skill, bravery and dedication in saving lives on the water and helping to keep our waterways safer."
