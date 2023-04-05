Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

ABC apologises to former Karuah Aboriginal Land Council's Len Roberts after Four Corners episode concering Eddie Obeid's family

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
April 5 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Len Roberts. Picture Max Mason Hubers.
Len Roberts. Picture Max Mason Hubers.

The ABC has apologised and settled a defamation case with former Karuah Local Aboriginal Land Council chief executive, Len Roberts following the broadcast of allegations relating to the family of Eddie Obeid and a Hawks Nest land sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.