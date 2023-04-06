Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News
Council

Council has called for tenders

April 6 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hawks Nest community centre upgrade moves a step closer
Hawks Nest community centre upgrade moves a step closer

MidCoast Council has called for tenders in preparation for an upgrade of the Hawks Nest Community Centre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.