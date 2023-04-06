Hawks Nest community centre upgrade moves a step closer

MidCoast Council has called for tenders in preparation for an upgrade of the Hawks Nest Community Centre.
"The project experienced a lengthy approvals process," MidCoast Council community spaces executive manager, Dan Aldridge said.
"Now that the development application and construction certificate are approved, we have called for tenders for constructions," Mr Aldridge said.
Tenders will close on Friday 5 May.
Council is expecting to appoint a contractor by the end of May to undertake the construction.
A new permanent building will replace the current 'demountable' part of the centre.
There will be more space for community activities and the centre will be able to cater to broader community groups.
Activity organisers will enjoy improved technological facilities for multimedia presentations.
The new building will provide improved all-year comfort for centre users.
The project plan also includes an upgrade to the electrical main switchboard capacity of the building.
Improvements will be funded through a $300,000 community development grand and a $30,000 Bushfire Recovery Program grant.
