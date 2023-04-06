The Myall Lakes electorate may have been retained by the Nationals, but a Labor Party MLC from Forster has been elevated to the new Minns government.
Courtney Houssos has been appointed Minister for Finance and Minister for Natural Resources after the Labor Party won the State election on March 25.
Before studying at the University of NSW, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in international relations, Courtney Roche - as she was known in those days - attended Forster High School (now Great Lakes College) and Forster Primary School.
Ms Houssos earned her political stripes during her university days as a member of the student representative council protesting former prime minister, John Howard's university reforms.
After graduating from university, Ms Houssos continued her political career as the first female Labor Party organiser for country NSW.
Ms Houssos was preselected to replace Amanda Fazio in 2014, and she was elected an MLC following the 2015 State election.
At the time, she was the youngest Labor member of the Legislative Council.
I especially thank the teachers at Forster public and high schools who believed in me and provided such a strong education.- Minister for Finance and Minister for Natural Resources, Courtney Houssos
"I am very proud and also humbled to be a minister in the Minns Labor Government," Ms Houssos told the Great Lakes Advocate.
"It is a tremendous privilege to be part of this energetic new team and to be entrusted with the portfolios of finance and natural resources," she said.
"I will give my all and work with diligence and purpose in both.
"I especially thank the teachers at Forster public and high schools who believed in me and provided such a strong education.
"Growing up in Forster shaped who I am, and I will take those experiences as I sit around cabinet table.
"This shows our young people in our regions can be successful, no matter what they choose to do."
During her time in parliament Ms Houssos has been a vocal advocate for modernising politics to make it more accessible for women.
She ran a four-year campaign to make NSW Parliament House a more accessible place for women and mothers to work.
Shortly after being elected, she tried to vote in the parliament while carrying her 15-month-old daughter Anna.
However, Ms Houssos was not allowed to bring the infant into the chamber because she was not breastfeeding at the time.
In order to vote Ms Houssos had to call her husband to come-in and hold her daughter so she could enter the chamber.
Changes were adopted in 2019 following a four year campaign, a parliamentary inquiry and a second child,
The rules were changed to allow children up to four years to join a member of parliament on the floor of the Upper House.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
