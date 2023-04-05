Great Lakes Advocate
The operation will specifically target the major factors contributing to road trauma

April 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Police watchful for reckless driving this Easter long weekend
Reckless drivers will be the focus of this long weekend's traffic operation, as police prepare to keep the roads safe this Easter.

