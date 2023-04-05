Police watchful for reckless driving this Easter long weekend

Reckless drivers will be the focus of this long weekend's traffic operation, as police prepare to keep the roads safe this Easter.
NSW Police will launch Operation Easter 2023, a highly-visible police traffic operation focussing on reducing road fatalities and trauma this holiday weekend, tomorrow, Thursday, April 6.
The five-day operation will begin at 12.01am tomorrow and run until 11:59pm next Monday, April 10, with double demerits in place throughout.
The operation will specifically target the major factors contributing to road trauma; excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, fatigue, not-wearing a seatbelt and helmet and using a mobile phone while driving.
Traffic and highway patrol commander, acting assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman, said substantial police resources have been assigned to the operation as road trauma remains a matter of significant concern.
"This Easter our officers will be out and about doing their best to keep the roads safe so that everyone can arrive to their destinations in time for a wonderful weekend with loved ones," she said.
"The message is simple; drive to the speed limit, focus on the road, not your phone, and make sure you have a plan B if you are drinking.
"For the last two years, we've seen seven fatalities on the road each Easter long weekend.
"The goal this year is to reduce that number."
Transport for NSW transport safety head, Peter Dunphy said there were simple steps everyone could take to make sure everyone they arrived safely to their destinations this long weekend.
"If you are driving this long weekend, even if it's a short trip, give yourself plenty of travel time, wear your seatbelt or helmet if you're on a motorbike, stay under the speed limit, put your phone away and never drink or drug drive," Mr Dunphy said.
"Please remember that Thursday, April 6 is a school day and there will still be kids around, so school zones will be active so make sure you slow down and take extra care around schools.
"With roads expected to be very busy, you can also plan ahead by checking the Live Traffic NSW App for the latest updates or our journey planning tool https://www.myjourneynsw.info/."
