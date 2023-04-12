COUNTRY Championship Final day at Randwick Racecourse earlier this month was supposed to be one of the landmark days of Terry Evans' training career.
Evans, from Rainbow Flat, has his training base at Tuncurry and he had a starter in the $500,000 race for the first time - Sir Ravanelli.
Sir Ravenelli qualified for the final by winning the Mid North Coast qualifier at Tuncurry on February 12 and was rated a solid chance of finishing in the major prizemoney.
However, it proved to be memorable day for all the wrong reasons.
"It was a nightmare,'' Evans said.
"The track was shocking," he said.
"Then we lost a shoe coming out of the gates and he cut his leg open.
"Nothing went right.
"He lost a shoe and had a lacerated leg and still only got beat eight lengths.
"He did well to get through it, let alone on three legs. He nearly fell three times.
"The day was a disaster. All the Group 1 horses were getting beaten 20, 30, 40 lengths.
"The track went from a Soft 5 to a Heavy 10 within an hour.
"The track was ripping up, it was just a nightmare.''
However, Evans was philosophical.
"That's racing,'' he said.
Evans isn't sure when Sir Ravanelli will race again.
"He'll have to recover first,'' he said.
Sir Ravanelli has won $192,310 from 13 starts.
