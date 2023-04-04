Great Lakes Advocate
The CPL initially involved 10 clubs from FMNC and the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football.

April 5 2023 - 7:00am
Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher. Picture Jeanene Duncan.
Football Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher. Picture Jeanene Duncan.

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher is convinced the Coastal Premier League (CPL) concept was correct.

