FOOTBALL Mid North Coast chairman, Lance Fletcher is convinced the Coastal Premier League (CPL) concept was correct.
However, he said the process of setting up the competition was rushed and could have been better managed.
"They should have allowed 18 months to establish the competition. Not six,'' Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher was not zone chairman when the CPL was mooted.
The CPL initially involved 10 clubs from FMNC and the Coffs Harbour-based North Coast Football.
It kicked off in 2020 and two new clubs - one from each zone - were admitted last year, stretching the boundaries from Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour.
The competition collapsed last November when North Coast clubs withdrew.
"I was against rushing the competition, but I still believe it was the right thing for North Coast football going forward,'' Mr Fletcher said.
