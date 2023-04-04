Great Lakes Advocate
Port Stephens' Kate Washington one of five Hunter Labor MPs to be elevated to cabinet positions in the new State government

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 4 2023 - 12:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington is set to be sworn in as the NSW Minister for Families and Communities and for Disability Inclusion in the new Minns ministry on Tuesday, April 4. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington is set to be sworn in as the NSW Minister for Families and Communities and for Disability Inclusion in the new Minns ministry on Tuesday, April 4. Picture by Ellie-Marie Watts

Newly re-elected Member for Port Stephens, Kate Washington has been elevated to a cabinet position in the new State government.

Local News

