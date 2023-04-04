Missing teenager found safe and well

A teen reported missing from Taree has been located safe and well.
Police say the 15-year-old girl was reported missing after she was last seen at Muldoon Street, Taree about 12.50pm yesterday, Monday, April 3.
When she could not be located, officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Following inquiries and a geo-targeted text message appeal, the girl was located safe and well in Taree this morning, Tuesday, April 4.
Police thanked the community and the media for their assistance.
