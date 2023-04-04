SOUTHERN United has two weeks of pre-season training before the opening game of the Newcastle League 2 football season against Greta-Branxton at Miller Park in Branxton on Saturday, April 15.
The Ospreys' first home game will be at Boronia Park on Saturday, April 22 when they welcome Lambton Jaffas to Boronia Park.
The club played a final trial against Football Mid North Coast Zone Premier League club, Camden Haven.
Fielding yet another changed starting first grade line-up, Southern United settled quickly and soon found themselves in front.
Good defensive shape and then pressure on the defence saw the redbacks concede possession in a dangerous position, and they were immediately punished by Jake Camilleri.
Camilleri looked to have doubled his tally shortly after, but the goal was disallowed after he had been adjudged to have fouled the Redbacks' last defender.
Roan Whiteman was causing the Redbacks' defence huge difficulties with excellent hold up play and passing to bring a new midfield combination of Mark Mallia, Lachie France and Chris Kianou into play.
But it was Whiteman who doubled the home side's lead with an astute finish from distance, catching the visitor's keeper off his line.
It seemed the Redbacks' keeper was keeping them in the contest as he twice denied Mark Mallia with excellent saves in 1 v 1 situations, and he was the busier of the two custodians for the first 30 minutes.
But the Redbacks were building into the match, and led by the excellent Rob Holland in midfield, began to control the bigger share of possession.
Rhys Dawes was called into action more than he would have liked in the Ospreys' goal and after the Redbacks dragged a goal back, having capitalised on a loose pass in the home team's backline, the Ospreys found themselves on the defensive.
A dip in intensity later on saw Southern United concede another as they were outflanked down the Redbacks' left side.
The the final score was 2-2, with Brock Gutherson and Mark Mallia welcome returnees to the Southern United squad.
Southern United's reserve grade started brightly dominating possession and Kaiden Franks put the home side in front.
However, after sticking with the game plan the young Ospreys then fell back into some of the habits that have seen them finding it difficult to control pre-season games.
Cheap turnover allowed the Redbacks to capitalise on a couple of defensive errors to firstly draw level and then take the lead.
The Ospreys returned to the plan and fought their way back for Bailey McMahon to blast home the equaliser.
Final score was 2-2, the home side happy with their fightback.
