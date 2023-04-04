Great Lakes Advocate
Last trial match ends in two-all draw

April 4 2023 - 6:00pm
Mark Mallia made a welcome return to the Southern United squad for the trial against Camden Haven. This was the club's final hitout before the start of the season-proper.
SOUTHERN United has two weeks of pre-season training before the opening game of the Newcastle League 2 football season against Greta-Branxton at Miller Park in Branxton on Saturday, April 15.

Local News

