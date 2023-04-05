Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Hallidays Point athlete is aiming for the World Junior Athletics Championships

MM
By Mick McDonald
April 5 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarli Black from Hallidays Point has qualified for the under 18 100 and 200 metre sprint at the Australian championships in Brisbane. Picture supplied.
Tarli Black from Hallidays Point has qualified for the under 18 100 and 200 metre sprint at the Australian championships in Brisbane. Picture supplied.

STAYING injury-free and having a shot at the World Junior Athletics Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.