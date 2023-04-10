The last four months has been a time of many first for rising multi-class athlete, Jasmine Lette.
Earlier this year the 12-year-old competed for the first time at the Tamworth Little Athletics regional carnival, securing a first in both the 100 metres and 200 metres, and was placed second in the long jump, discus and shot-putt events.
Not bad for an athlete who had only joined the Forster Tuncurry Athletics Club in December.
Jasmine will later this month travel to Melbourne to compete in the Australian Athletics Championships.
Adding another first to her growing list of debut outings, the Great Lakes College Forster support unit Year 7 student represented NSW school sports in the Australian track and field championships in Brisbane, snatching a second in the 100 metres sprint and third in the NSW team relay before helping the ACT mainstream relay team gain a silver.
Jasmine's athletic potential was initially noticed and then encouraged by one of the teacher's aids during a cross country run.
Jasmine is on the autism spectrum.
"I enjoy athletics," she said.
"I feel very excited and it makes me feel good."
But, she has a strict motto which is recited before every race: "It's not about winning, it's about having fun."
Once she reaches 17 she is no longer able to be with Little Athletics and she would have to move to Sydney for training.- Kathryn Lette
With no dedicated athletics track Jasmine trains for shot putt and long jump events in her Forster backyard, while dad/coach Norm puts her through running paces at Tuncurry oval on Thursday afternoons.
In the run-up to Melbourne, Jasmine has upped her training to twice weekly.
Jasmine is naturally excited about her forthcoming trip to Melbourne, not only because it will be her first visit to the garden state, but to represent NSW in her first big meet.
And, beyond Melbourne her dream is to represent Australia at a future paralympic games.
In the meantime, her mum Kathryn is pushing schools to include multi-class events in their programs, and to get a proper athletic track in the Great Lakes.
"Once she reaches 17 she is no longer able to be with Little Athletics and she would have to move to Sydney for training," Kathryn said.
A long-time tap, jazz and classical ballet dancer, singer and performer in musical theatre, Jasmine's interest in athletics was almost a natural progression.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in the Great Lakes? Sign up for a Great Lakes Advocate subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: https://www.greatlakesadvocate.com.au/
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.