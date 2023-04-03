The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins paraded a new-look team for their first rugby union trial on Saturday, and it was a bruised and battered outfit which finished the game against the Kempsey Cannonballs at the splendid Crescent Head ground.
Any mood of superiority or possible cockiness in the young outfit was dispelled in the first half of a warm autumn afternoon as the well-drilled Cannonballs' back line capitalised on their possession and the prevailing wind to run in three quickfire tries for a 22-0 and four tries to nil lead by half-time.
The Dolphins' captain-coach, Blake Polson, bravely stepped into the breach at the interval though still recovering from a heavy bout of pneumonia, and his influence saw the Dolphins regain some pride with a one-try apiece performance in the second half of Kempsey's 27-5 success.
Led early on by the accomplished prop forward, Aaron Booby, and with veteran prop Gavin Maberly-Smith at tight-head and Neil Flanders as hooker, the Dolphins' scrum functioned admirably, and with halfback Max Wynne and five-eighth James Umu partners for the first time, the Dolphins gradually gained cohesion and developed team work.
Spirit was never a concern for the Dolphins, as was evidenced by their humour and effervescence on the coach trip home from Kempsey, heightened by a stopover at the pleasingly refurbished pub at Kew.
The Dolphins' tight five forward combination became an unusual combination with busy lightweight loose forward Kaleb Trudgett shanghaied into the second row beside his taller and exceedingly promising lineout jumper, Ollie Wynne.
What acquisitions these brothers Wynne are, and what victories they will organise between themselves.
Regrettably, the Dolphins' second half revival was halted when their exciting young midfielder, Angus Edwards, limped from the field with a head injury after his superb 45-metre dash through the Cannonballs' defence which almost created a try.
Halfback Max Wynne, the back line organiser Umu and centre, Edwards, will form a marvellous inside back trio for the returning Liam Brady and, optimistically, with match-winning backrower Sean Hassett in the pack, given time and experience together as the winter wears on.
Every season it is the same story - winter or summer - when the search goes on for the game-deciding player, the new match-winning personality, the man or woman to win the game of soccer or cricket, rugby union or rugby league - the player to become the game-breaker, to turn the tide.
Last week, quietly, without fanfare or publicity, through Peter Barclay Field Gates in Tuncurry, walked a thickset rugby player.
No airs or graces about him, just a quiet, strong, smiling, good-natured man from Fiji, looking for a new club.
His name is Umu, James or Jimmy Umu. And perhaps, just maybe, Jimmy is the man to put the Dolphins back on the path to their eighth premiership this winter.
Maybe.
"Where do you play, mate? What position?"
No hesitation, no doubt - his response was immediate, two words - "Inside-centre."
Simply the hardest back line position of all, where tries are made, where the defence is the toughest, where games are won or lost.
Everything stopped momentarily at training, just to watch, just to see whether he was being boastful, whether he was big-headed or simply bone-headed. He was none of that, just a wonderful acquisition.
Umu carried on with the rest of the team quietly, professionally. What teams have you played for Jimmy?
"Oh, Hawkesbury, ....." and, there came a pause, "Gordon."
"First grade?' He smiled and nodded.
But not with the Highlanders when they won the Sydney premiership two seasons ago? Gordon's inside backs must be good to keep Jimmy in reserve grade.
The winter's itinerary has yet to be concreted in with the Old Bar Clams and Wauchope Thunder clubs expected back, but a five-club competition of the Lower Mid North Coast region appears the opportunity of a bye weekend offering a return game against the Cannonballs.
Let us hope so.
Good times are returning for the Dolphins. It will be wonderful to host the Cannonballs down here at Peter Barclay Field, Tuncurry.
