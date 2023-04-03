Great Lakes Advocate
FT Dolphins' Kempsey rugby union Trial.

By Phil Wilkins
April 3 2023 - 1:00pm
James Umu at last week's training session. Picture Phil Wilkins.
The Forster Tuncurry Dolphins paraded a new-look team for their first rugby union trial on Saturday, and it was a bruised and battered outfit which finished the game against the Kempsey Cannonballs at the splendid Crescent Head ground.

