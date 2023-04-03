Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

More than 90 swimmers competed in this year's 3.8km event

By Anne Evans
Updated April 4 2023 - 11:05am, first published April 3 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel Ray, Helen Federoff, Christopher Wilson, Kim Findlay, Alison Joyce and Jonathon Roberts-Thomson following the swims.
Nigel Ray, Helen Federoff, Christopher Wilson, Kim Findlay, Alison Joyce and Jonathon Roberts-Thomson following the swims.

Belmont North ocean swimmer, Christopher Wilson has won the male division of this year's 3.8 kilometre Dorsal Club2Club swim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.