Belmont North ocean swimmer, Christopher Wilson has won the male division of this year's 3.8 kilometre Dorsal Club2Club swim.
One of 60 entrants, he won the swim in a time of 1:03.42, closely followed by of Nigel Ray from Elermore Vale in 1:04.00 and Jonathon Roberts-Thomson from Waratah in third with 1:10.28.
In the women's division Alison Joyce from Whoota Whoota was first with a time of 1:19, 49 followed by Helen Federoff, South West Rocks, 1:21.54, while Kim Findlay, Wamberal was third in 1:23.42.
Now in its third decade, the annual ocean swim from Cape Hawke Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) to Forster SLSC was held yesterday, Sunday, April 2.
Although surf club members provide supervision, entries are open to all comers with 91 swimmers in total this year.
The Dorsal Club2Club program consisted of three separate ocean swims, the 250 metres for competitors over eight years, 500 metre, 10 years and older, and the main 3.8 kilometre for those 14 years and above.
With 11 entries in the the 250 metre event, the swim was won by 10-year-old Hayley Duncan of Diamond Beach, followed by nine-year-old Delilah Marshall, Hallidays Point, while nine-year-old Georgia Joyce, Whoota Whoota) was third.
The 500 metre swim attracted 20 competitors with 14-year-old Toby Becker from Adamstown Heights taking first place male and overall first, followed by 16-year-old Tanna Davey from Failford, first female and second overall.
Eva Keen (14), Tuncurry was second female and third finish, Sophia Lee (14), Forster, third female and fourth, Piper Bamford (14) Forster, fourth female, fifth finished, Hamish Carmichael, Forster second male, sixth finish and Alfie Marshall, third male, seventh finish.
Starting at the Cape Hawke clubhouse, the main event travels the length of One Mile Beach, skirts Bennetts Head, continues along The Tanks waterfront to Shelley Beach after which the course rounds Second Head before finishing at Forster Main Beach.
This course can be subject to strong waves and current action which, for some, can be a challenge in finishing within the two hour time limit.
The shorter two events were conducted in the more sheltered waters at Forster Main Beach.
Cape Hawke and Forster SLSC presidents, Gary Curtis and John Quinn expressed their gratitude and admiration for the multitude of volunteers who assisted as marshals, recorders, water safety officials and those who filled in as replacements on beach patrol for their respective 'clubbies' who were participants in events or acting in official capacities.
Known as The Dorsal Club2Club, the Forster event is registered with Australia's premier ocean swimming organisation - oceanswims.com - which, although not organising events, promotes them.
Last Sunday also saw oceanswims.com events conducted at Balmoral, Coogee and Shellharbour and a further 23 events planned across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji in the next 12 months.
The local swim had its origin in 2001 when a group of surf club members from both Cape Hawke and Forster SLSCs undertook an informal swim between the two clubs.
For them, this served as a training variation to swimming back and forth along their own beaches or following the black line at the bottom of swimming pools.
Over the ensuing two decades, the swim has become highly successful, more structured and supervised with registration of participants and the provision of water safety personnel on rescue boards, inflatable rescue boats, surf skis and jet skis.
