Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Gresford earthquake recorded on Sunday night: people in Port Stephens felt the earth move

By Newsroom
April 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
According to measurements from Geoscience Australia the earthquake was located just three kilometres below the surface.
According to measurements from Geoscience Australia the earthquake was located just three kilometres below the surface.

RESIDENTS in Gresford felt the earth move overnight with a magnitude 3.2 earthquake recorded just after 10pm Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.