Bushfire season comes to an end

The bushfire danger period will end at midnight tonight, Friday, March 31 for the Mid Coast District (Mid-Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings local government areas).
There are some situations where a permit may still be needed - more information can be found at https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/BFDP
It is still a requirement that you notify all your adjoining neighbours and the NSW RFS at least 24 hours before lighting.
To notify the NSW RFS go to https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire.../BFDP/burn-notifications
Did you know? Great Lakes Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.