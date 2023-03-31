Great Lakes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Let your neighbours know 24 hours beforehand if you intend to burn-off

March 31 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bushfire season comes to an end
Bushfire season comes to an end

The bushfire danger period will end at midnight tonight, Friday, March 31 for the Mid Coast District (Mid-Coast and Port Macquarie-Hastings local government areas).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forster news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.