Your never-ending guide to what's happening on the Mid-Coast

Markets Guide
April
Taree High P&C Market Day, Taree High School, Saturday, April 1 from 8am; Wingham Farmers Market, Baptist Church, Saturday, April 1, from 8am; Hallidays Point Car Boot Sale, Hallidays Point Shopping Village, Sunday, April 2 from 7am; Black Head Bazaar, Wylie Breckenridge Park, Sunday, April 2 from 8am; The Thursday Produce Market, Taree Park, Thursday, April 6 from 7.30am; Johns River Country Market, Johns River Community Hall, Saturday, April 8 from 8am; Gloucester Mega Community Market, Billabong Park, Saturday, April 8 from 8am; The Rebooted Market, Tuncurry Memorial Hall, Saturday, April 8 from 9am; Burrell Creek Market, Burrell Creek Hall, Sunday, April 9 from 9am; Pacific Palms Market, Pacific Palms Community Centre, Sunday April 9 from 8am; Forster Town Park Market, Sunday, April 9 from 8am; Harrington Market, Oxley Reserve, Monday, April 10 from 8am; The Thursday Produce Market, Taree Park, Thursday, April 13 from 7.30am; Forster Farmers Market, Little Street, Saturday, April 15 from 8am; The Hub Markets, Wingham Showground, Saturday, April 15 from 8am.
Taste Fest on the Manning
April 1
Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree, 10am to 9pm. TasteFest will showcase the best the Manning Valley and beyond has to offer and will include craft beer, food, wine, entertainment and music, as well as activities on the river. Entry by gold coin donation, supporting local charities. More details here
Moorland Easter Party
April 2
Moorland Community Hall will host its monthly community catch up on Sunday, April 2 and just for the occasion, they're making it an Easter party. Taking place on Sunday, April 2 at the new winter time of 2 - 4pm, it promises to be a fun event for all with a chance to make new friends and find support from your local community. More details here
Easter Powerboats Spectacular
April 7-9
Scrutineering will be held on Friday, April 9. Racing starts 9am Saturday, April 10 and 10am, April 11. View the action from the Manning River foreshore at Taree.
School holiday activities
April 10- April 21
MidCoast Council has created a kid-friendly guide of fun places to go and things to do and learn. Children can join library staff at one of the many MidCoast Council branches across the LGA who have put together a range of exciting activities. From movie screenings, to art, craft and science workshops, tie-dying, cupcake making and creative writing - there's something for everyone. Check out the holiday guide and book your place at one of our library events here: https://bit.ly/3JGcPv4
Junior introduction to sailing
April 9-11
Budding sailors aged from 7-18 years can learn the basics of sailing at Cooma Aquatic Club from 9.30-11.30am. This event is limited to 20 places daily; book ahead to avoid disappointment. Call Peden 0417 245 579 or email ian.japara@gmail.com
Pottery Workshop
April 14
Join a pottery workshop with Hayley from Wattle Ceramics at Hallidays Point library on Friday, April 14. Ceramicist Hayley Watt will guide you during this two-hour hand-building workshop to create your own unique ceramic piece. Get creative and use your imagination as you create with clay. Each piece will be fired, glazed and returned approximately three weeks after the workshop. Materials are provided and all workshops are free. Presented by the MidCoast ACE (arts, culture, environment) team. Numbers are limited so get in quick to reserve you spot, https://bit.ly/3YPJZPj
Mid-autumn festival
Saturday, April 15
Host, The Farmer's Wife Distillery, The Bucketts Way,Allworth, will celebrate the namesake of its signature Autumn Dry Gin with live music, food, beer, wine and gin cocktails in the great outdoors. Bring picnic chairs and blankets. Visit farmerswifedistillery.com.au
"Here and There" exhibition
To April 23
Chris Sheehan's former life may have been as a teacher of French and English, but it's a visual language he's using to communicate with in his exhibition, Here and There. Running from March 30 to April 23 at Gloucester Gallery, Here and There is a combination of rural and urban landscapes, reflecting both the artist's home in Belbora as well as his former residence in Sydney.
Taree and District Eisteddfod
April 19-May 27
Taree Eisteddfod returns to the Manning Entertainment Centre in April for what will be the 56th year for the event. Performances will be conducted from April 19 to May 27 with the grand concert scheduled for Saturday, June 3 from 2pm. Read more here
People and Pets Community Day
April 30
RSPCA NSW Taree support group is hosting a People and Pets community day at Taree pet Barn, 61 Whitbread Street, Taree. For residents the RSPCA is offering free microchipping, giveaways and prizes.
Envirofair and Multicultural Festival
June 10
2BOB Radio's Envirofair and Multicultural Festival is back for 2023 and organisers promise this year's event will be as bright and entertaining as ever. The 29th Envirofair will be held at Taree Park on Saturday, June 10 from 9am - 4pm with a gold coin donation requested upon entry.
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
