I have been following motorsport for more years than I care to remember. During that time I have seen some truly great drivers.
Rating drivers of different eras is near on impossible.
The cars are so different, from no electronic driver aids and little safety gear to a plethora of both.
But here. goes.
My rating as the best F1 driver of all time goes to Scotsman Jim Clark.
Clark won the F1 world championship in 1963 and 1965.
He also won the Indianapolis 500 in 1965.
I saw Clark a number of times in the Tasman Series.
My lasting memory of him and his great skill was passing fellow F1 legend Graham Hill on the outside at Creek Corner, an almost hairpin corner at the now defunct Warwick Farm circuit in Sydney.
James Clark, junior, was born on March 4, 1936, and brought up with his four sisters on the family farm in Scotland's Berwickshire hills near the border with England.
Between 1961 and1966 Clark-driven Lotus was mostly only ever beaten when the mechanical side of the equation failed to deliver.
Colin Chapman's innovative Lotus chassis powered by Climax V8 engines were exceptionally fast but notoriously unreliable.
Clark only lost the 1962 championship because of an oil leak in the last race. In 1963 everything held together and he stormed to victory in seven of the championship races and easily won his first driving title.
In 1964 he was again deprived of the championship in the last race by an oil leak. In 1965 he won six of the 10 races and his second World Championship.
Jim Clark seldom made a mistake and had very few accidents - which made his sudden death all the more difficult to comprehend.
On April 7, 1968, his Lotus had a tyre failure in an F2 race at Hockenheim in Germany and he was killed.
I'll put a caveat on this story by saying in my view Jim Clark was the very best F1 driver I ever saw. Some truly great drivers have followed though
