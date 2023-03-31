Great Lakes Advocate
NSW State election update

March 31 2023 - 12:30pm
Independent Jason Bendall overtakes Labor
Newly elected Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson has bolted ahead of her nearest rival, Independent, Jason Bendall securing 43.60 per cent (or 6413) formal votes.

